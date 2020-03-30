Organ Master Class with Nathan Laube

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Nathan Laube, associate professor of organ at the Eastman School of Music, will be hosting an organ master class at Southern Adventist University on Monday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. This event is free, and the public is invited to observe.

