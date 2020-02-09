Oscars Watch Party at Moxy Chattanooga!

to Google Calendar - Oscars Watch Party at Moxy Chattanooga! - 2020-02-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oscars Watch Party at Moxy Chattanooga! - 2020-02-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oscars Watch Party at Moxy Chattanooga! - 2020-02-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Oscars Watch Party at Moxy Chattanooga! - 2020-02-09 18:30:00

The Moxy 1220 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for a viewing of the 92nd Academy Awards #atthemoxy! Come by and enjoy mini bottles of La Marca prosecco for $9.20 (in honor of year 92) along with our all day Liquid Brunch specials. This year we are dressing to impress, and we would like you too also! Come dressed in formal fashion or old bridesmaid dresses, prom dresses, etc and get ready to strut your stuff down our red carpet! You will not want to miss this photo-worthy event!

Screening will begin at 6:30 on our jumbo tv! Cheers🥂

** FREE ADMISSION **

Info

The Moxy 1220 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Film, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Oscars Watch Party at Moxy Chattanooga! - 2020-02-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oscars Watch Party at Moxy Chattanooga! - 2020-02-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oscars Watch Party at Moxy Chattanooga! - 2020-02-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Oscars Watch Party at Moxy Chattanooga! - 2020-02-09 18:30:00
DI 17.06

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

February 7, 2020

Saturday

February 8, 2020

Sunday

February 9, 2020

Monday

February 10, 2020

Tuesday

February 11, 2020

Wednesday

February 12, 2020

Thursday

February 13, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours