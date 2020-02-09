Oscars Watch Party at Moxy Chattanooga!

Join us for a viewing of the 92nd Academy Awards #atthemoxy! Come by and enjoy mini bottles of La Marca prosecco for $9.20 (in honor of year 92) along with our all day Liquid Brunch specials. This year we are dressing to impress, and we would like you too also! Come dressed in formal fashion or old bridesmaid dresses, prom dresses, etc and get ready to strut your stuff down our red carpet! You will not want to miss this photo-worthy event!

Screening will begin at 6:30 on our jumbo tv! Cheers🥂

** FREE ADMISSION **