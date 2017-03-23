Our America: Drawing and Dialogue

Tonight we welcome artist Alex Loza as he and Hunter curators discuss several works of art in the exhibit Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art. Following the discussion, Alex will do a live drawing demo inspired by the works discussed.

Image: Emilio Sánchez, Untitled, Bronx Storefront, "La Rumba Supermarket" late 1980s, watercolor on paper, sheet and image: 40 x 59 1/2 in. (101.6 x 151.1 cm) framed: 47 1/2 x 67 7/16 x 3 1/8 in. Smithsonian American Art Museum, Gift of the Emilio Sanchez Foundation 2011.19.5