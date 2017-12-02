AVA's Best of Show Solo Member Marc Boyson Exhibition:"Our Land is Your Land is My Land"
December 1 – January 5
Reception Saturday, December 2
AVA GALLERY 5:30PM-8PM
AVA Gallery 30 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
AVA's Best of Show Solo Member Marc Boyson Exhibition:"Our Land is Your Land is My Land"
December 1 – January 5
Reception Saturday, December 2
AVA GALLERY 5:30PM-8PM
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
This & ThatRickmobile
Charity & FundraisersFireside Stories: A HomeBound Book Donation Night
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatIce On the Landing: ALS Give Back Night
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatGreen Drinks with the Chattanooga Zoo
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Credit Card Travel Hacking for Beginners"
-
OutdoorHoka Trail Demo Run
Art & ExhibitionsCoasters & Ornaments Ink Class
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Art & ExhibitionsThe Art of Giving Art
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Art & Exhibitions MarketsArtifact Holiday Market
-
Art & ExhibitionsSeeking
-
Art & ExhibitionsSeeking
-
Festivals & Fairs Home & Garden Kids & FamilySignal Mtn. Nursery Christmas Open House
-
Art & ExhibitionsElevate Exhibit Mainx24
-
Concerts & Live MusicBobby Burns and Gordy Nichol
This & ThatHoliday Tea and Open House
Art & ExhibitionsHoliday Wreath Making
Concerts & Live MusicNabil Ince
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Theater & DanceCreative Movement for Bellydance
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicJoe Bonamassa
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
© 2014 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.