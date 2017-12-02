"Our Land is Your Land is My Land"

AVA Gallery 30 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

AVA's Best of Show Solo Member Marc Boyson Exhibition:"Our Land is Your Land is My Land"

December 1 – January 5

Reception Saturday, December 2

AVA GALLERY 5:30PM-8PM

AVA Gallery 30 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
