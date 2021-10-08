Uncle Lightnin
Free outdoor concert featuring Uncle Lightnin'. Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs. Free hotdogs, veggie dogs, and soft drinks (while supplies last). Masks are requested when you're not able to distance.
to
Ascension Lutheran Church 720 South Germantown Road, City of East Ridge, Tennessee 37412
