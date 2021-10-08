Outdoor Concert Featuring Uncle Lightnin'

Ascension Lutheran Church 720 South Germantown Road, City of East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

Free outdoor concert featuring Uncle Lightnin'. Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs. Free hotdogs, veggie dogs, and soft drinks (while supplies last). Masks are requested when you're not able to distance.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
