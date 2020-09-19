Outdoor Movie Night
Our next Outdoor Movie Night is on September 19th. We are showing the live action 2019 movie Aladdin. Free popcorn and candy, and some special surprises!
Hamilton Community Church 7997 Shallowford Road, Tennessee 37421
