"Over the River and Through the Woods" Auditions

WHAT TO BRING: You (we will provide forms, scripts, etc.)

GENRE: Family dramedy

PERFORMANCES: Weekends, Nov. 9 through Nov. 18

ROLES: 20s-30s male, 20s-30s female, two sets of grandparents (elderly male/female roles)

SYNOPSIS: Family, faith, and food’ are ‘the three F’s’ governing Joe DiPietro’s heartwarming comedy Over The River and Through The Woods. The play, which takes place in Hoboken, New Jersey, focuses on the relationship between young up-and-coming marketing executive Nick Cristano, and his four loving and very (very) involved grandparents. When Nick is offered a career advancing opportunity across the country, he is faced with making some tough and life-altering decisions. And his grandparents set out a plan to find Nick a reason to stay: specifically a female reason to stay.

Over the River and Through the Woods, playwright Joe DiPietro, said “The biggest difference between generations is their concept of family and home. Our grandparents believed that the family was central, and work is something you do just to provide for them. For our generation, it’s a lot more complicated.”

Tips on nailing the audition

1. Think about the character you're audition for: background, personality, motivation and goals, among other things.

2. Come dressed semi-professionally. First impressions are important.

3. Study the sides in a quiet place and really take the time to understand the material.

4. Study the emotions of the scene and be prepared to show range.

5. Make clear choices. Know what you want to do and do it.

6. Be confident! We all get nervous, but Back Alley will do our best to make you comfortable during the audition process. Confidence is key to landing the role you want.