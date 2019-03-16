Overnight Backpacking Class

Let us help you with your first backpacking experience. Join our instructors on an overnight trip to a nearby scenic camp. Our instructors explain how to choose and use equipment (including how to load and carry your backpack) to maximize your comfort and fun. You'll also learn about campsite selection, camp cooking, water treatment and Leave No Trace etiquette. Course includes all required gear (backpack, tent, sleeping bag, pad, stove, all cookware, trekking poles, and water filters) and food.