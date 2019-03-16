Let us help you with your first backpacking experience. Join our instructors on an overnight trip to a nearby scenic camp. Our instructors explain how to choose and use equipment (including how to load and carry your backpack) to maximize your comfort and fun. You'll also learn about campsite selection, camp cooking, water treatment and Leave No Trace etiquette. Course includes all required gear (backpack, tent, sleeping bag, pad, stove, all cookware, trekking poles, and water filters) and food.
Overnight Backpacking Class
Baker Property 336 Bryant Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Wednesday
-
Comedy Food & Drink Theater & DanceComedy Catch Open Mic
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJazz in the Lounge
-
Concerts & Live MusicPriscilla & Little Rickee
-
Concerts & Live MusicRandall Adams
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Prime Cut Trio
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink This & That5th Annual Christmas FUNdraiser for the Kids
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
-
Charity & FundraisersErlanger Children's Hospital Benefit
Friday
-
This & ThatChattanooga Zoo Holiday Lights
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicJohn Carroll
-
Concerts & Live MusicRyan Oyer
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
-
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Brunch
-
This & ThatChattanooga Zoo Holiday Lights
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicEmily Kate Boyd
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Mailboxes
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
-
Concerts & Live MusicElizabeth Sax, Denise Dave, Andre Robinson
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicSage Against the Machine