Oweda with the Hedonistas

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Live music performed by OWEDA and The Hedonistas! Come enjoy the music and grab a beer.

Saturday October 9th9PM Doors10$ Cover 21+

Taproom opens at noon with food service until 9pm.

Masks encouraged, drinking required!

Info

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Oweda with the Hedonistas - 2021-10-09 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oweda with the Hedonistas - 2021-10-09 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oweda with the Hedonistas - 2021-10-09 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oweda with the Hedonistas - 2021-10-09 20:00:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Friday

October 1, 2021

Saturday

October 2, 2021

Sunday

October 3, 2021

Monday

October 4, 2021

Tuesday

October 5, 2021

Wednesday

October 6, 2021

Thursday

October 7, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours