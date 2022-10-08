Oweda, Sam Johnston, & Lilac Line

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission: $12

OWEDA

OWEDA IS A BAND OUT OF CHATTANOOGA, TN, WITH MEMBERS REPRESENTING MANY GENRES OF ROCK AND ROLL. THIS SOULFUL MIXTURE YIELDS A SOUND STEEPED IN SOUTHERN BLUES, SUSTAINED BY INDIE MELODIES, WHILST ECHOING THE HONESTY OF FOLK.

SAM JOHNSTON

His dynamic voice, blistering guitar playing, and introspective lyricism has made him a force to be reckoned with. This reputation has allowed him to share the stage with acts such as Colony House, KINGFISH, Bowling For Soup, 3OH!3, Smooth Hound Smith, and more.

LILAC LINE

The band is inspired by artists like Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Cage The Elephant, Arctic Monkeys, Queens of the Stone Age, and Kings of Leon. They seek to dive into all genres of rock as they have a wide range of inspirations.

Lilac Line released their first EP in 2021 and has several projects in the works. They will be recording records with Jeremy Ferguson (Nashville producer of Cage The Elephant) and Nathan Hardy (Lead singer and songwriter of Microwave). The band has a new single that was released in October of 2021 and a full length album will be recorded in January.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
