Oweda will be headlining Songbirds for the first time on Sept 20th. Doors open at 8pm and shows will begin with Bird Dog Jubilee at 9pm. Tickets are $10 in adv and $12 at the door.
Oweda
Songbirds South 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
