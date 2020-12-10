Oweda ‘Too Wild’ EP Release Show
Oweda will be playing with Three Star Revival at The Signal on Dec 10th. Tickets are $15 each. You can get tables separated in areas that sit 2, 4, or 6 people. Mask are required. 18+
to
The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Oweda ‘Too Wild’ EP Release Show
Oweda will be playing with Three Star Revival at The Signal on Dec 10th. Tickets are $15 each. You can get tables separated in areas that sit 2, 4, or 6 people. Mask are required. 18+
Concerts & Live MusicMartelli Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicConcerts for Advent
-
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
Health & WellnessPrep for 2021 Success
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningCards Over Cocktails: Holiday Edition
-
MarketsNight Market
-
Education & Learning“Run Woman Run” Workshop
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBoho Holidays: Fir Tree Weaving
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal Pinsion and Friends
-
Education & Learning OutdoorLearn to Ride a Bike
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.