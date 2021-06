Oweda w/ Battery House Electric Company

Battery House Electric Company will be opening for Oweda on Friday, June 11th!

Doors open at 8:00PM, show starts at 9:00PM. Cover $10

21+ after 9:00PM.

From the band:

“Chattanooga, we will be back in town on Friday, June 11th. We will be playing with our good pals Battery House Electric Company at Wanderlinger. They will start the night off at 9pm with us closing things down. You know the rules, bring some friends and come party with us.”