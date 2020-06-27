Oweda with Three Star Revival

Songbirds South 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Oweda with Three Star Revival

Oweda is a band out of Chattanooga,TN, with members representing many genres of rock and roll. This soulful mixture yields a sound steeped in southern blues, sustained by indie melodies, whilst echoing the honesty of folk.

Three Star Revival is always sure to bring a good time when you come out and groove with them. Meaningful lyrics, catchy melodies, and extended improvisational sections take the listener across a plethora of genres including soul/r&b/jazz/funk/americana to tie it all together with a high energy rock show that will always keep you movin’.

Songbirds South 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music
