Oweda with Three Star Revival

Oweda is a band out of Chattanooga,TN, with members representing many genres of rock and roll. This soulful mixture yields a sound steeped in southern blues, sustained by indie melodies, whilst echoing the honesty of folk.

Three Star Revival is always sure to bring a good time when you come out and groove with them. Meaningful lyrics, catchy melodies, and extended improvisational sections take the listener across a plethora of genres including soul/r&b/jazz/funk/americana to tie it all together with a high energy rock show that will always keep you movin’.