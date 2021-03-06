P.D.Q. Bach

Part of the First Horizon Foundation Instrumental Series

P.D.Q Bach, the fictional relative of Johann Sebastian Bach and alter ego of contemporary satirical composer Peter Schickele, responds to Bach’s Musical Offering with the charming Musical Sacrifice. The program will also feature Bloch’s powerful Concerto Grosso No. 1 and contemporary American composer and flutist Valerie Coleman's Portraits of Josephine, a musical tribute to French-American entertainer Josephine Baker

Featuring:

P.D.Q. Bach - Musical Sacrifice

Valerie Coleman - Portraits Of Josephine: Suite For Wind Quintet

Bloch - Concerto Grosso No.1, for Piano & Strings

