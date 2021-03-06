P.D.Q. Bach

to

New City Fellowship Church 2424 East 3rd Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

P.D.Q. Bach

Part of the First Horizon Foundation Instrumental Series

P.D.Q Bach, the fictional relative of Johann Sebastian Bach and alter ego of contemporary satirical composer Peter Schickele, responds to Bach’s Musical Offering with the charming Musical Sacrifice. The program will also feature Bloch’s powerful Concerto Grosso No. 1 and contemporary American composer and flutist Valerie Coleman's Portraits of Josephine, a musical tribute to French-American entertainer Josephine Baker

Featuring:

  • P.D.Q. Bach - Musical Sacrifice
  • Valerie Coleman - Portraits Of Josephine: Suite For Wind Quintet
  • Bloch - Concerto Grosso No.1, for Piano & Strings

Please note: Patrons can begin taking their seats no earlier than 30 minutes before the concert start time and must check-in before being seated. Printed tickets are not being used, and a hand sanitizer station and extra masks will be available. Attendees must wear masks and adhere to the CSO's COVID-19 related concert health and safety guidelines, which can be found at https://chattanoogasymphony.org/concert-health-safety.

Info

New City Fellowship Church 2424 East 3rd Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - P.D.Q. Bach - 2021-03-06 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - P.D.Q. Bach - 2021-03-06 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - P.D.Q. Bach - 2021-03-06 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - P.D.Q. Bach - 2021-03-06 15:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Friday

March 5, 2021

Saturday

March 6, 2021

Sunday

March 7, 2021

Monday

March 8, 2021

Tuesday

March 9, 2021

Wednesday

March 10, 2021

Thursday

March 11, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours