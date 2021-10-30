Pack 3037 and Troop 137 will be hosting a trunk or treat with candy, games, and fun!
Pack 3037 and Troop 137 Trunk or Treat
to
Wesley Memorial UMC 4502 N CHOCTAW DR , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
What's Happening This Week
Monday
-
This & ThatOoltewah Cruise In & Bike Night
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Night Blues Jam with Rick Rushing
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicChants in the Void
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
-
Education & LearningSoap Making 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS
-
Wednesday
-
Education & LearningSmartphone Support for Older Adults - ONLINE CLASS
-
Thursday
-
Talks & ReadingsLove’s Arm and Southern Lit Alliance Book Launch: Songs of Deliverance
-
Friday
-
Education & LearningChocolate Making 101 - ONLINE CLASS + SUPPLIES
-
-
Education & LearningChocolate Making 101 - ONLINE CLASS + SUPPLIES
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & FamilyChattanooga Vegfest
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family OutdoorFall Festival at the Hixson Farmers Market
-
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenAll About Orchids!
-
Sunday
-
Art & ExhibitionsBrushes and Brunch
-
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-