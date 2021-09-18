Paddle for PanCAN 5K

River Gorge Excursions, a pontoon boat tour and rental company, announces its Paddle for PanCAN 5K event. An in-person paddle race with all the proceeds benefiting the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its research to fight pancreatic cancer.

Pancan.org shares that, “Pancreatic cancer takes 90 percent of its victims within five years and kills more people than breast cancer in the United States.” River Gorge Excursions would love to give back to an organization that has affected many loved ones near and far.

Individuals can participate in the 5K on September 18, 2021, from 9am to 12pm (EST). The race will start at the Suck Creek Boat Launch (1907 Suck Creek Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37401). Participants will paddle upriver towards Williams Island for 3.1 miles. Registration is$35 per entry and $70 for a tandem kayak entry.

River Gorge Excursion’s website and Eventbrite page have more information and access to tickets. “This will be a fun event to get people outdoors while creating awareness for pancreatic cancer,” said Jesse Gaylor, owner of River Gorge Excursions.

There will be 4 divisions of the race: Adult Male, Adult Female, Tandem Kayak, and Child entry. The winner with the fastest time in each division will be given a prize donated from one of our sponsors. Additionally, all participants will be entered to win raffle prizes that have been donated by various local businesses. Some of our partners include Rock Creek, Hemp House, KraftCPAs, Grace Frank Group, River Drifters, and Hefferlin + Kronenberg Architects.

For participants that need equipment for the race, our sponsor, River Drifters, will be donating 8 kayaks, 2 tandem kayaks, and 12 standup paddleboards. River Gorge Excursions wants to make this event accessible for everyone who wants to participate.