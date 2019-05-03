Paddling Film Festival World Tour

The Tennessee Student Environmental Alliance and the Tennessee Valley Canoe Club present the 14th annual Paddling Film Festival at Square One Venue in Chattanooga on May 3rd from 6:30pm-10pm.

The Paddling Film Festival is an international adventure film tour presenting the world’s best paddling films of the year– white-water, sea kayaking, canoeing, SUP, action and lifestyle – in more than 120 cities and towns across Canada,United States and around the world.

With 26 inspiring paddling films shortlisted for the World Tour, including the 10 festival category winners, audiences will see hairy white-water action, sea kayakers exploring remote coastlines, northern river canoe expeditions,international river travel films, motivating environmental documentaries and grueling kayak fishing battles.