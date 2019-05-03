Paddling Film Festival World Tour

Google Calendar - Paddling Film Festival World Tour - 2019-05-03 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paddling Film Festival World Tour - 2019-05-03 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paddling Film Festival World Tour - 2019-05-03 18:30:00 iCalendar - Paddling Film Festival World Tour - 2019-05-03 18:30:00

Square One Venue 1200 Mountain Creek Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Tennessee Student Environmental Alliance and the Tennessee Valley Canoe Club present the 14th annual Paddling Film Festival at Square One Venue in Chattanooga on May 3rd from 6:30pm-10pm.

The Paddling Film Festival is an international adventure film tour presenting the world’s best paddling films of the year– white-water, sea kayaking, canoeing, SUP, action and lifestyle – in more than 120 cities and towns across Canada,United States and around the world.

With 26 inspiring paddling films shortlisted for the World Tour, including the 10 festival category winners, audiences will see hairy white-water action, sea kayakers exploring remote coastlines, northern river canoe expeditions,international river travel films, motivating environmental documentaries and grueling kayak fishing battles.

Info

Square One Venue 1200 Mountain Creek Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Film
Google Calendar - Paddling Film Festival World Tour - 2019-05-03 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paddling Film Festival World Tour - 2019-05-03 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paddling Film Festival World Tour - 2019-05-03 18:30:00 iCalendar - Paddling Film Festival World Tour - 2019-05-03 18:30:00
DI 16.15

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

April 10, 2019

Thursday

April 11, 2019

Friday

April 12, 2019

Saturday

April 13, 2019

Sunday

April 14, 2019

Monday

April 15, 2019

Tuesday

April 16, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours