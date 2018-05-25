Tennessee Valley Canoe Club and The Gear Closet present the 13th annual Paddling Film Festival at Rock/Creek Paddlesports and Outlet in Chattanooga on May 25th at 7:30pm. The event is a BYOC event….(bring your own chair!).

The Paddling Film Festival is an international adventure film tour presenting the world’s best paddling films of the year – whitewater, sea kayaking, canoeing, SUP, action and lifestyle – in more than 120 cities and towns across Canada, United States and around the world.

With 20 inspiring paddling films shortlisted for the World Tour, including the 10 festival category winners, audiences will see hairy whitewater action, sea kayakers exploring remote coastlines, northern river canoe expeditions, international river travel films, motivating environmental documentaries, grueling kayak fishing battles and hilarious short films capturing the lighter side of paddling life.