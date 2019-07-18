Paint Like An Impressionist: Still Life

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Inspired by paintings in “William J. Glackens and Pierre-Auguste Renoir: Affinities and Distinctions”, we invite visitors to paint still life in the Impressionist style with a fun contemporary twist! Each class will begin with a tour by our Curator of Education for inspiration, and painting will be guided by instruction from local artists. Come enjoy a glass of wine as you create the next Impressionist masterpiece! This event is for guests 21 and older. $25 general admission/$20 HMAA Members. Please register before hand online.

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
