Paint Making with Natural Pigments

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

October 2 & 3

9:00 am-400 pm

Instructor: Amanda Brazier

no experience necessary

Back by popular demand! This workshop explores ancient ways of creating paint with mineral pigments. Working with local earth can foster within our creative practice a deeper narrative of place and relationship with the land. We will spend the much of the first day outside collecting pigment-rich rocks and clays around Chattanooga and learning about their cultural history. The second day of the workshop will include processing our gathered materials and mixing our pigments with various binders to create oil and watercolor paints. We’ll finish the day documenting and painting with these beautiful, local earth colors.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
14232662712
please enable javascript to view
