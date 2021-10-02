× Expand Amanda Brazier Handmade paints from pigment collected in the Chattanooga area.

Paint Making with Natural Pigments

October 2 & 3

9:00 am-400 pm

Instructor: Amanda Brazier

no experience necessary

Back by popular demand! This workshop explores ancient ways of creating paint with mineral pigments. Working with local earth can foster within our creative practice a deeper narrative of place and relationship with the land. We will spend the much of the first day outside collecting pigment-rich rocks and clays around Chattanooga and learning about their cultural history. The second day of the workshop will include processing our gathered materials and mixing our pigments with various binders to create oil and watercolor paints. We’ll finish the day documenting and painting with these beautiful, local earth colors.