Paint Making with Natural Earth Pigments

In this two-day workshop, students will learn how to gather and make paint with natural earth pigments found locally. The first day of the workshop will cover the history and significance of natural pigments in art and culture. Then, students will spend some time outside collecting their own earth colors around Chattanooga then will learn how to process the rocks and clays into more refined pigments, ready for paint making. On day two, students will learn how to mix their pigments with various binders to create oil and watercolor paints. They will finish the day painting with these beautiful, local earth colors.