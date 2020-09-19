Paint Making with Natural Earth Pigments

Back by popular demand! This workshop explores ancient ways of creating paint with mineral pigments. Working with local earth can foster within our creative practice a deeper narrative of place and relationship with the land.

We will spend the much of the first day outside collecting pigment-rich rocks and clays around Chattanooga and learning about their cultural history. The second day of the workshop will include processing our gathered materials and mixing our pigments with various binders to create oil and watercolor paints. We’ll finish the day documenting and painting with these beautiful, local earth colors.

Materials for students to bring:

– Good shoes for a short hike

– Bags or containers for gathering pigments

– A small hand trowel

– Painting materials (watercolor paper, brushes, mixing trays, pencil, etc.)

– Your own gathered pigments (optional)

Materials provided by the instructor:

– Mortar and pestles

– Sieves

– Paint making tools and supplies

Class details: townsendatelier.com/product/paint-making-with-natural-earth-pigments/

About the instructor:

Amanda Brazier is a painter living in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She received her BA in Studio Art and Spanish from Freed-Hardeman University in 2007. For the past nine years, she has been gathering natural earth pigments near her home and making paint. Her paintings reference primitive dwellings or woven cloths and develop through stacking, weaving, and assembling simple forms. She is a facilitator for the organization Mark Making.