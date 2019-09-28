Paint Making Workshop with Natural Earth Pigments

September 28 & 29

9:00 am-3:00 pm

Instructor: Amanda Brazier

no experience necessary

In this two-day workshop, students will learn how to gather and make paint with natural earth pigments found locally. The first day of the workshop will cover the history and significance of natural pigments in art and culture. Then, students will spend some time outside collecting their own earth colors around Chattanooga then will learn how to process the rocks and clays into more refined pigments, ready for paint making. On day two, students will learn how to mix their pigments with various binders to create oil and watercolor paints. They will finish the day painting with these beautiful, local earth colors.

Materials provided:

– all pigment processing and paint making tools

– extra pigments

– paint binders

Materials for students to bring:

– shovel

– containers for pigments (mason jars for storage and sometimes collection, or reuse plastic grocery bags)

– their own gathered pigments (optional of course)

– watercolor and/or oil painting materials of your choice (brushes, paper, primed panels, etc.) – You will be making both kinds of paint and given plenty of time to experiment with both.