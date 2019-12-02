Paint & Pints w/ Enchanted Wood Designz

to Google Calendar - Paint & Pints w/ Enchanted Wood Designz - 2019-12-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paint & Pints w/ Enchanted Wood Designz - 2019-12-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paint & Pints w/ Enchanted Wood Designz - 2019-12-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Paint & Pints w/ Enchanted Wood Designz - 2019-12-02 19:00:00

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Come out to Wanderlinger Brewing Company for a night of Great Beer and learning to paint one of 3 amazing projects. Take a break before the crazy holiday season begins. All you need for each project is included, you take yours home at the end of the evening.

Painters choice.

- Bisque Christmas Tree 14" tall-Lights up

-Truck and Tree 12x7"-Lights up

- 48" Tall Pallet wood Snowman Porch sign.

Deadline to join us is November 25th to get supplies ordered in time.

Limited seating to 40 people. Don't delay or you'll miss out !

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
4232697979
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Paint & Pints w/ Enchanted Wood Designz - 2019-12-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Paint & Pints w/ Enchanted Wood Designz - 2019-12-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Paint & Pints w/ Enchanted Wood Designz - 2019-12-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Paint & Pints w/ Enchanted Wood Designz - 2019-12-02 19:00:00
DI 16.47

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

November 21, 2019

Friday

November 22, 2019

Saturday

November 23, 2019

Sunday

November 24, 2019

Monday

November 25, 2019

Tuesday

November 26, 2019

Wednesday

November 27, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours