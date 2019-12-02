Paint & Pints w/ Enchanted Wood Designz

Come out to Wanderlinger Brewing Company for a night of Great Beer and learning to paint one of 3 amazing projects. Take a break before the crazy holiday season begins. All you need for each project is included, you take yours home at the end of the evening.

Painters choice.

- Bisque Christmas Tree 14" tall-Lights up

-Truck and Tree 12x7"-Lights up

- 48" Tall Pallet wood Snowman Porch sign.

Deadline to join us is November 25th to get supplies ordered in time.

Limited seating to 40 people. Don't delay or you'll miss out !