Paint and Sip

Get inspired by the museum’s collection, then create your own painting. Designed for all levels of experience – including beginner – the workshop will start with a customized tour of the exhibition then move to the art studios where museum staff will provide the materials and instruction to make your own artwork. Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine as you create your masterpiece!

This event is for guests 21 and older.

$25 general admission/

$20 HMAA Members

Registration includes all materials and one glass of wine.