Paint and Sip

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Get inspired by the museum’s collection, then create your own painting. Designed for all levels of experience – including beginner – the workshop will start with a customized tour of the exhibition then move to the art studios where museum staff will provide the materials and instruction to make your own artwork. Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine as you create your masterpiece!

This event is for guests 21 and older.

$25 general admission/

$20 HMAA Members

Registration includes all materials and one glass of wine.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink
423-267-0968
