Painting with Colored Pencil on Canvas

September 11 & 12

10 am-5 pm EST

@ Townsend Atelier

instructor: Giddy Richt

Colored pencil on canvas? Absolutely! Colored pencil artist Giddy Richt has been “painting” with colored pencils on canvas and will teach you a variety of secrets and techniques that result in a faster and different approach to using colored pencils. Students will learn how to select their subject, plan their composition, and transfer it onto canvas (provided). The canvas is incredibly forgiving while working with it, so no worries about mistakes. Choose any subject that interests you to draw in class. Keep in mind the finished dimension will be 10” x 10”, so plan your design to fit within that dimension. Along with a demo, there will be a brief discussion on various pencils, supports, techniques, and how to use them to your advantage to create a more painterly look for your pencil work.

Please note: This class is NOT a step-by-step instructional tutorial. Beginners welcomed as well as advanced. You will be learning “technique”—–drawing/sketching/painting—–in a more intuitive way and having lots of fun!