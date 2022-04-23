Painting Demo with David Salerno

David Salerno creates stunning still-life paintings in oil, and says that its the beauty of the world that calls him to paint. His use of light and color trigger a strong emotional response within his work. Watch David set up and paint a still life in River Gallery's main exhibit room from 1-4pm!
