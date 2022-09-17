Painting Demo with Steve Dininno

River Gallery
Steve Dininno
Come and watch artist Steve Dininno paint and see his latest works!! Steve carries sketchbooks with him and derives many of paintings from them. Watch this process unfold and interact with the artist!
to
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
