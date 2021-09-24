Painting Happy Hour: Monet's Water Lilies

Join Amy Brauer of Nooga Studio to create this stylish spin on a classic! Using loose, chunky brushstrokes in luminous, vibrant colors, this beginner-friendly tribute to Monet’s iconic Water Lilies makes for an easygoing painting experience and a winner for your wall.

(Fun fact: when Amy was a child, her parents hung a large, framed Monet print above their piano. Amy cannot play the piano.)

New to acrylic painting? No worries! This painting is beginner-friendly.

Includes one 16x20 canvas and all the materials you’ll need to create your own Monet painting. BYOB.

Please note: Acrylic paint stains! Disposable aprons will be provided, but clothes you don’t mind getting paint on, just to be safe. Masks are required. Class is 21+ only.

About the instructor:

Amy Brauer is a native Chattanoogan artist and educator. When she’s not teaching painting, you’ll find her planning parties, cooking Italian food, and creating custom pet portraits. Amy loves painting so much, she always signs her paintings with a kiss!