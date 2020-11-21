Painting Happy Hour: Monet’s Water Lilies

Join Amy Brauer of Nooga Studio to create this stylish spin on a classic! Using loose, chunky brushstrokes in luminous, vibrant colors, this beginner-friendly tribute to Monet’s iconic Water Lilies makes for an easygoing painting experience and a winner for your wall.

(Fun fact: when Amy was a child, her parents hung a large, framed Monet print above their piano. Amy cannot play the piano.)

Supplies are available for those local to Chattanooga only for pick up or delivery. Supplies included: Canvas, paints, brushes, a paper plate palette and a disposable apron. Not included: cup for water, and paper towels. Please purchase by Tuesday, November 17 at 1pm for supplies.

If you are outside of Chattanooga or would like to collect your own supplies, the list is below.

Supply list:

  • 16x20 canvas (or canvas board, wood panel, or other surface)
  • Acrylic paint: white, ultramarine blue, pthalo green, yellow, magenta, & violet
  • Brushes: 1" wash, 1/2" flat, medium round
  • Water cup, palette (paper plate is fine!), paper towels
  • Apron or paint clothes

PLEASE NOTE: Wear old clothes and protect your work surface.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/11/12/painting-happy-hour-monets-water-lilies-online-class

About the teacher:

Amy Brauer is a native Chattanoogan artist and educator. When she’s not teaching painting, you’ll find her planning parties, cooking Italian food, and creating custom pet portraits. Amy loves painting so much, she always signs her paintings with a kiss!

