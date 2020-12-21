Painting Happy Hour: Nordic Gnome

It may be snowing outside, but with his cozy hat and cheery disposition, this little gnome friend isn’t bothered by the cold. (The woolly whiskers probably don’t hurt, either.) He loves chocolate chip cookies, hot cocoa, and long chats by the fireplace. With this little guy around, you can’t help but feel warm inside!

Join Amy Brauer of Nooga Studio and The Chattery to paint your own Nordic Gnome friend to bring some hygge to your home this holiday! This beginner-friendly holiday class makes for an easygoing painting experience and a winner for your wall.

Supplies are available for those local to Chattanooga only for pick up or delivery. Supplies included: Canvas, paints, brushes, a paper plate palette and a disposable apron. Not included: cup for water, paper towels, hair dryer and easel (if desired). Please purchase by Friday, December 18 at 1pm ET.

If you are outside of Chattanooga or would like to collect your own supplies, the list is below.

Supply list:

16x20 canvas (or canvas board, wood panel, or other surface)

Acrylic paint: White, Black, Burnt Umber, Pthalo Green, Cobalt Blue, Bright Red

Brushes: 1" wash, medium round, detail round (liner)

Water cup, palette (paper plate is fine!), paper towels

Apron or paint clothes

Easel (optional)

Hair dryer

PLEASE NOTE: Wear old clothes and protect your work surface.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/12/21/painting-happy-hour-nordic-gnome

About the teacher:

Amy Brauer is a native Chattanoogan artist and educator. When she’s not teaching painting, you’ll find her planning parties, cooking Italian food, and creating custom pet portraits. Amy loves painting so much, she always signs her paintings with a kiss!