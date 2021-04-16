Painting the Cityscape with Peter Van Dyck

This on-line workshop will focus on creative problem solving for the unique challenges of painting the city as a motif. We will learn strategies for perceiving and depicting complex environments with an understanding of structure and illumination to create compositions with a compelling sense of space and light.

Main topics will be linear perspective, distortion, the dynamics of light and color as well as the relationship between description and pictorial design. We will also address various ways of managing the practical difficulties of working on site.

For selecting subject matter:

Peter will be painting a city view from his window including some of the interior. Students may paint indoors from a window, or out of doors on site, just choose something that is the most reliable in terms of it’s being available to work on during the workshop. Students should have 2 canvases prepared, one for cloudy and one for sunny. An interior view as subject matter is also an option and would entail all the same concepts and instruction.

Students will work on 1 or 2 paintings (depending upon the weather) over the course of the 3 days. Each day will begin with an hour of demonstration and lecture followed by painting sessions and individual critiques. Students will upload images of their work to be critiqued and edited digitally in individual and group sessions.

The workshop will be held via ZOOM EST so join us from anywhere!

https://townsendatelier.com/product/painting-the-cityscape-with-peter-van-dyck/

CLICK HERE for materials list

CLICK HERE to download (free) ZOOM app

About the instructor:

Peter Van Dyck was born in Philadelphia in 1978. He studied painting and drawing at the Florence Academy of Art in Florence, Italy from 1998-2002. While studying he also taught in the program from 2000-2002. He returned to Philadelphia in 2002 to paint in his own studio and began exhibiting his work in numerous group shows in Philadelphia, New York and San Francisco.

He has had solo shows at John Pence Gallery, San Francisco in 2004; Eleanor Ettinger Gallery, New York, 2006; John Pence Gallery, 2008 and The Grenning Gallery, Sag Harbor, 2010. In 2003 he began teaching at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts where, in 2011 he became an Assistant Professor in the Certificate/BFA program.

In 2012 he was named one of 25 Important Artists of Tomorrow by American Artist Magazine. In 2013 his work was included in the book Painted Landscapes, Contemporary Views by Lauren P. della Monica. His work has also been reproduced in periodicals including, American Artist Magazine, American Arts Quarterly, Art News, American Art Collector, International Artist Magazine, and Art and Antiques.

“I am a painter, draftsman, and general life-enthusiast living part-time in Philadelphia, PA, and part-time in Elba, AL. My primary practice is the making of oil paintings but I also make drawings, do home improvement projects of dubious quality and contemplate the nature of existence to the irritation of my family and friends. I also devote a significant portion of my time to teaching painting and drawing. ” – Peter Van Dyck