Painting Trees Accurately & Expressively with TJ Cunningham

In this two-day on-line workshop, TJ will teach everything he knows about painting trees. Students will look at basic tree species and best practices to identify and paint them. They will be introduced to historic and contemporary painters who paint trees masterfully. Most importantly, TJ will carefully demonstrate his approach to painting trees while giving student plenty of painting time and one on one instruction. As a teacher, TJ has no secrets and there’s no question you can’t ask. The goal of this class is to take time off your artistic journey by the instructor showing you the breakthroughs that have helped the him in painting trees. Students will be painting from photographs provided by the instructor.

TJ says, “I often hear the remark that painting the landscape is easier than painting a portrait because “trees don’t care if you get their branches wrong.” While I see the point, as a professional landscape artist, I am acutely aware of the tremendous importance of trees in a painting and the pressure to paint them convincingly. If you have ever tried to paint a tree, you know exactly what I mean.”

The class will be through ZOOM meetings with daily painting demos, lots of painting time, and opportunities to ask questions. The workshop will be held EST. Demos will be recorded for students enrolled in the class.

About the instructor:

Born in 1988, TJ Cunningham grew up in the quintessential, little New England town of Cambridge, Vermont, where he spent most of his time outdoors. The small farms, wooded hills, and shallow streams of his boyhood haunts were fertile with inspiration. It was the perfect place to awaken a desire to create. TJ pursued this desire into adulthood by studying commercial art at Pensacola Christian College. It was there that he discovered oil paint. He often describes the experience as, “love at first sight.”

Since the beginning of TJ’s career in fine art, he has come to focus on the landscape and spends much of his time outdoors painting from life. His work continues to grow in notoriety. In 2014 Southwest Art highlighted Cunningham as one of America’s emerging artists in their annual “21 under 31” article. He has received numerous awards including “Best overall Oil” in the November/October 7th Annual Plein Air Salon. He has also received, 1st Place Landscape (2016), Honorable Mention (2016), 5th Place (2014) and Exceptional Merit (2013) from The Portrait Society of America. Despite his focus and success, TJ lives a well-balanced life. He and his wife Julie, a fellow art student from college, share in the joy of two beautiful sons.

What students are saying:

“Tim is hands down one of the best painters I have had the pleasure to meet. His paintings are true of the landscape he paints. But there is more to it than that. He is also a natural teacher. Aspiring painters, like myself, who attend workshops from time to time, know that this is not an easy combination to find. Moreover, he possesses the kindness of heart to really care about the individual progress of his students. During those workshop days with Tim, I could honestly feel his genuine interest in my work. I wish him all the best for his career.” – Judith

“I was lucky enough to attend two of Tim’s workshops in Middlebury, VT and they were terrific! Now when I paint I take more time to look carefully for those moments of color and light that make each subject unique.” – Barrett Wendal

“I have taken two workshops with TJ Cunningham — one for plein air landscape and one for painting the figure out of doors. As an instructor, TJ is excellent at explaining and demonstrating how natural light falls on features like fields, hills, trees, and man-made objects. He helped me to begin to see the variety of colors in those objects. In the second workshop, he was particularly helpful in showing us how to use indirect and reflected light to add vitality to paintings of figures in a natural setting.” – Linda

