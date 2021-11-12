× Expand Performing Arts League of Chattanooga PAL "Hearts 4 the Arts" Benefit

The Performing Arts League is hosting their annual “Hearts 4 the Arts” Fashion Show & Luncheon, a fundraiser to benefit PAL’s ongoing work supporting youth involvement in the performing arts. Taking place on Friday, November 12 at 11:00 at the Chattanooga Golf and Country Club, the event includes a luncheon and fashion show featuring holiday outfits from four local boutiques. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at the PAL website: https://www.palchattanooga.org/fashion-show.html.

Greg Miller, President of PAL comments: “Come join the fun at our annual “Hearts 4 the Arts” Fashion Show and Luncheon while helping us provide grants and scholarships to talented performing arts students and organizations whose programs support and train them. The funds raised at this event help to ensure the future of the arts in our community. Have a grand time enjoying a delightful gourmet meal as some of Chattanooga’s outstanding models highlight the latest in holiday fashions from Alice Blue, K-Boutique, Embellish, and Antibes. Browse our popular “Baubles Boutique” and purchase a chic addition to your own jewelry collection. We look forward to seeing you at the Chattanooga Golf and Country Club on November 12th to support the arts and start the festive holiday season!”

The Performing Arts League (PAL) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting youth involvement in the performing arts throughout Chattanooga and the surrounding area. In 2011, a group of fifteen people met to explore organizing a nonprofit corporation to benefit youth in the disciplines of theater, dance, and vocal and instrumental music. This resulted in the formation of the Performing Arts League, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to promote youth involvement in the performing arts. The Performing Arts League, Inc. has grown to over sixty members composed of women and men, including active professionals and retirees. Between 2014 and April 2021, the Performing Arts League has awarded over $160,000 in Scholarships and Grants to individuals and to support youth arts programs in the greater Chattanooga area. Among the individuals and organizations who have received funds from the Performing Arts League are: Chattanooga Ballet, Chattanooga Theatre Centre (Youth Theatre), Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Youth Orchestras, Ballet Tennessee, Chattanooga Girls Choir, Chattanooga Boys Choir (Only Men Aloud), Chattanooga Clarinet Choir (Concerto Competition), The Howard School Band, String Theory, East Lake Expression Engine, Unity Performing Arts, Christian Family Theater, and the Kiwanis Club of Chattanooga (Musical Playground). For more information about the Performing Arts League and how to become a member, visit: https://www.palchattanooga.org/

The Performing Arts League’s Hearts 4 the Arts benefit is made possible, in part, with generous support from First Horizon Bank. The Chattanooga Times Free Press is the exclusive print media sponsor.