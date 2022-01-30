× Expand Performing Arts League PAL Sunday Showcase

The Performing Arts League (PAL) presents their annual SUNDAY SHOWCASE: Celebrating Chattanooga’s Young Talent in the Performing Arts on Sunday, January 30 at 4:00 p.m. at The Signal, 1810 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga. PAL’s SUNDAY SHOWCASE features performances in dance, theater, and music by a selection of Chattanooga’s outstanding youth ensembles. Tickets are $12 in advance; $15 at the door. Proceeds fund PAL’s program of grants and scholarships to support youth involvement in the performing arts. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to: https://www.palchattanooga.org/sunday-showcase.html

Greg Miller, PAL President, comments, “We are delighted to present our Sunday Showcase celebrating Chattanooga’s talented young performing artists. Once again, we have an exciting array of youth ensembles and young performers including: Barger Movement Makers, Center for the Creative Arts Choo Choo Kids, Center for the Creative Arts Project Motion Dance Ensemble, Chattanooga Ballet, Chattanooga Girls Choir, Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Youth Orchestra, Chattanooga Theatre Centre Youth Theatre, Civic Ballet of Chattanooga, and Sai Natyalaya Dance. For over 10 years, PAL has supported and encouraged our young people in the development of their talent and creativity as actors, dancers, and musicians. This year’s Sunday Showcase at The Signal in downtown Chattanooga provides a well-deserved stage to display their enthusiasm and artistry. We hope everyone will join us in appreciating and applauding these remarkable young performers.”