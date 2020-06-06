Palace Theater - Fire Sale

The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Palace Theater - Fire Sale

This Saturday and Sunday, June 6th and 7th from 10am-2pm we are hosting a going out of business sale and will have tons of great palace items on fire sale to clear out the space. Join us for a social distance walk through and get a piece of the palace! Shortlist of sale items below. Let us know via PM if you are interested in any of the items listed before the weekend.

  • Vintage Palace Pews / Pulpit Cash Register (Custom)
  • Mid Century Bowling seat rows
  • Mustard Gold Theater Seats
  • Window Display case
  • 3 door large window beer cooler / Small soda display cooler
  • Donnie Marsh (Comedy sold separately)
  • Both bars - Custom Handmade locally
  • Kegerator, taps, Bar kits, Stools, pint/cocktail glasses
  • Stainless steal commercial grade table
  • Commercial grade Pizza warmer
  • Window light up Poster cases - Custom Handmade locally
  • Unique Vintage Furniture / Rugs / Lamps
  • Large black stage and new lobby step up stage
  • A/V Equipment and lighting / Random tech gear
  • Popcorn Machine with brand new kernels and oil and tools
  • RANDOM GREAT STUFF!

**CASH/PAYPAL only please.**

Inside The Pulse