Palace Theater - Fire Sale

This Saturday and Sunday, June 6th and 7th from 10am-2pm we are hosting a going out of business sale and will have tons of great palace items on fire sale to clear out the space. Join us for a social distance walk through and get a piece of the palace! Shortlist of sale items below. Let us know via PM if you are interested in any of the items listed before the weekend.

Vintage Palace Pews / Pulpit Cash Register (Custom)

Mid Century Bowling seat rows

Mustard Gold Theater Seats

Window Display case

3 door large window beer cooler / Small soda display cooler

Donnie Marsh (Comedy sold separately)

Both bars - Custom Handmade locally

Kegerator, taps, Bar kits, Stools, pint/cocktail glasses

Stainless steal commercial grade table

Commercial grade Pizza warmer

Window light up Poster cases - Custom Handmade locally

Unique Vintage Furniture / Rugs / Lamps

Large black stage and new lobby step up stage

A/V Equipment and lighting / Random tech gear

Popcorn Machine with brand new kernels and oil and tools

RANDOM GREAT STUFF!

**CASH/PAYPAL only please.**