Palace Theater - Fire Sale
This Saturday and Sunday, June 6th and 7th from 10am-2pm we are hosting a going out of business sale and will have tons of great palace items on fire sale to clear out the space. Join us for a social distance walk through and get a piece of the palace! Shortlist of sale items below. Let us know via PM if you are interested in any of the items listed before the weekend.
- Vintage Palace Pews / Pulpit Cash Register (Custom)
- Mid Century Bowling seat rows
- Mustard Gold Theater Seats
- Window Display case
- 3 door large window beer cooler / Small soda display cooler
- Donnie Marsh (Comedy sold separately)
- Both bars - Custom Handmade locally
- Kegerator, taps, Bar kits, Stools, pint/cocktail glasses
- Stainless steal commercial grade table
- Commercial grade Pizza warmer
- Window light up Poster cases - Custom Handmade locally
- Unique Vintage Furniture / Rugs / Lamps
- Large black stage and new lobby step up stage
- A/V Equipment and lighting / Random tech gear
- Popcorn Machine with brand new kernels and oil and tools
- RANDOM GREAT STUFF!
**CASH/PAYPAL only please.**