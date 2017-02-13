Palette Knife Painting Class

Instructtor: Mia Bergeron

Class meets once a week on Monday evenings

Back by popular demand, this class is a fun way to try new techniques and tools to achieve different effects. Mia will demonstrate at the start of each class, stressing process and use of tools. Students will paint both from life and from photos for this class, and will walk away with two paintings. This is a fun way to learn to layer paint, work on different aspects of the paintings at different speeds, and learn to control paint in a more unusual way than with a brush.