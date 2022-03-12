Palmetto Moon Chattanooga Grand Opening Celebration

× Expand Palmetto Moon Visit our Palmetto Moon Facebook Event Page for full details on our Chattanooga Grand Opening Celebration

Palmetto Moon is opening the doors to our new Chattanooga store location at Hamilton Place - come be part of the Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, March 12!

This family-friendly event features giveaways, grand prize drawings, live music, photo booth, local vendors and more to welcome the Chattanooga community into the authentic Palmetto Moon shopping experience. Plus, the festivities continue through the weekend - shoppers on Sunday, March 13 will be treated to door prizes and a grand prize drawing for a YETI Tundra cooler (doors open at 12pm).

Full details on Palmetto Moon’s Grand Opening Celebration at its new Chattanooga store, including a timeline of events, can be found on the official Facebook page, https://fb.me/e/2o8Wdxt9K.

Experience our uniquely Southern shopping experience and gifts tailored for Chattanooga’s vibrant local and collegiate community. We’re so excited to be expanding our footprint to give you even more Southern brands + lifestyle you love. Can't wait to see ya'll there!

SATURDAY, MARCH 12th

11am – 3pm

- Door prizes including exclusive Palmetto Moon bags!

- The first 200 customers receive a free custom YETI 12oz. colster with a purchase of $40 or more

- Spin to Win every 20 minutes

- Hourly grand prizes

4pm – 6pm

- Live musician

- Photobooth

- Cookies from B's Sweets

- Cornhole & fun games!

- One new Palmetto Perks member will receive 1000 perks points ($75 OFF!)

SUNDAY, MARCH 13TH

- Door prizes

- The first 200 customers receive a free custom YETI 120z. colster with a purchase of $40 or more

- Grand Prize Drawing for a YETI cooler! Customers can sign up in store for our YETI Tundra 35 Cooler drawing. We will directly contact winner at end of the day. One entry per person. No purchase necessary.

- One new Palmetto Perks member will receive 1000 perks points ($75 OFF!)

Palmetto Moon is a Southern lifestyle retailer offering brands such as YETI, Simply Southern, Chubbies, Hey Dude, Vineyard Vines, Costa, Columbia, Southern Marsh, and MORE! We also have a wide variety of collegiate products and local/regional brands - we are your ultimate gift destination!