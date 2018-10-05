Giant Pandas are beloved around the world, and for a limited time, they are coming to the giant screen at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater. Special screenings of “Pandas 3D” will be offered Oct. 5, 6, and 7.

Narrated by Kristen Bell ("Frozen," TV's "The Good Place") Pandas 3D is a breathtaking documentary adventure and an amazing experience for the whole family.

“I am thrilled to team up with IMAX and Warner Bros. Pictures to help tell this incredible story in the larger-than-life IMAX format,” Bell says. “Pandas not only spotlights the important work being done to protect these beloved and ridiculously cute animals, but it provides us with inspiration and hope and showcases the great things we can achieve when we work together.”

The Giant Panda is a national treasure and symbol of pride in China. At Chengdu Panda Base in China, scientists are taking the captive breeding program to the next level and preparing captive-born cubs for the wild. This film follows one such researcher, whose passion leads her to initiate a new technique inspired by a Black Bear rehabilitator in rural New Hampshire. What starts as a cross-cultural collaboration becomes a life-changing journey for one special panda named Qian Qian.

The film, captured with IMAX® cameras, follows Qian Qian on an exciting new adventure into the mountains of Sichuan as she experiences nature for the first time and discovers her wild side.

“The scientists at Chengdu Panda Base have dedicated their lives to creating a more secure future for the wild giant panda,” says Drew Fellman, Pandas 3D’s co-director, writer and producer. “We were honored to be there at the cusp of an exciting new program and to witness an adorable captive-born panda cub prepare for a new life in the wild. We wanted to share her adventure with the world so everyone can experience her journey, too.”

Thanks to the work of devoted researchers, the Giant Panda’s status was recently changed from endangered to vulnerable. That is a very good start on the species’ road to recovery, but there is still much to be done. Luckily, the work continues, and the bonds established between animal and human are strong and deep. They are there for life — and that devotion shows in Pandas 3D.

“I really gravitate toward cute. Pandas has a lot of cute in it and so much joy. It’s fun and enjoyable to watch —it’s the first time you get to see into a panda’s world, and it’s really a unique experience. It really makes you root for the pandas!” Bell says. “This film sets you on a road to a solution, and kids or adults watching it will feel empowered to be part of that solution.”

That is certainly true for filmmakers like Fellman.

“Pandas are extraordinary creatures, and I’m excited to see what happens with Qian Qian next in her journey to her wild side,” he says. “We’ll be cheering her on as we look for our own next adventure.”

Pandas 3D is rated G.