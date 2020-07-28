Pandora Live With Kane Brown

Pandora Live With Kane Brown is the first in the music streaming platform’s new series of virtual concerts. The concert tonight, Tuesday, July 28 at 8 p.m. will include performances, Q&A, interactive experiences, special collaborations with surprise guests and more.

Brown is a native of Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. When Brown released his album Experiment in 2018, he was the only male country artist to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 in more than 24 years.

Event link: pandoralivekanebrown.splashthat.com

The events will feature the premier production quality that Pandora's shows are known for, many with additional interactive perks to connect fans with their favorite artists. Select attendees will receive access to virtual meet and greets, Q&As with the artist, exclusive merchandise, live chat functionality, and more.

"I love unexpected collaborations and finding new ways to bring my fans music, especially while we aren't able to tour on the road," said Kane Brown. "You all mean so much to me and I'm happy to team up with Pandora to create an amazing virtual performance with some surprises for you."

Kane Brown's performance will contain new hits and old favorites with the evening hosted by Storme Warren of The Highway channel on SiriusXM. Restless Road, the Nashville-based trio that Kane recently signed to his record label, will make an appearance for a special performance of "Take Me Home."

This will mark the first time that the song has been played live. Pandora's cameras will also follow Kane to tornado-ravaged East Nashville, where a mural was made inspired by his new song, "Worldwide Beautiful." The evening will feature an animated short film, based on a real-life experience, narrated by Kane. Fans can also expect celebrity cameos from the entertainment industry.

Following their performance, each artist is expected to record a Pandora Story featuring personal commentary woven between hand-selected songs. Fans will also be able to tune in to the recordings of the virtual performances on Pandora. Select concerts will also be re-broadcast on SiriusXM.

To further support artists, Pandora acquired merchandise that would have been sold on tour and customized it to create limited-edition fan giveaways — available the night of the shows on a first-come, first-served basis.