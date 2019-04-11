Papa Sway
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Thursdays
-
ComedyJay Stevens
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse Jungkurth & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicOwen & Em
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsGallery Opening: Senior Art on Display
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMatt Downer
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsNative American Artist Mary Smith
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicJessie Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicRyan Oyer
Saturday
-
This & ThatSpring Cruise In
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Education & Learning OutdoorWalk A Mile Chattanooga
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsRooted in Color: A Conference on Collecting African American Art
-
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden OutdoorEarthCare Workshop "Native Landscaping for Curb Appeal"
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicSistren
-
Art & ExhibitionsNative American Artist Mary Smith
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Theater & DanceBallet in the Park
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicStephen Busie
-
-
Fashion & Trunk Shows Markets This & ThatOoltewah Bridal Market
-
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSpring Belly Dance Session
-
Talks & ReadingsApril Fools’ Day Conversation with George Singleton
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & Learning This & ThatBeginner Astrology
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Talks & ReadingsArchaeology Museum Lecture
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Education & LearningIntermediate Handlettering: Bounce and Serif
-
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & Learning Parties & Clubs This & ThatEnglish Country Dance for All!
-
-
This & ThatTeam Trivia
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJason Lyles
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
ComedyComedy Open Mic Night
-