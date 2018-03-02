PAPER Art Exhibition

Townsend Atelier is pleased to host PAPER, a special art exhibition and sale by the talented family of artists, Daud Akhriev, Timur Akhriev & Melissa Hefferlin. The exhibit will feature works on paper including gouache, watercolor, oil, drawings, pastels and limited edition etchings and linoleum prints signed and numbered by the artists. Some work will be framed, and some will be loose for custom framing after purchase. Over 50 works will be available and will range in price to accommodate everyone's wallet. The public is invited to an opening reception on Friday, March 2 from 5:30-9:00 pm.

Each artist in the Akhriev-Hefferlin family enjoy working on paper for a significant portion of their studio time. All three artists sketch extensively, both from life and from imagination, while in studio and while traveling. Daud Akhriev, the classicist of the three, is drawn to etching and charcoal drawing more often. His wife, Melissa Hefferlin enjoys pastels on paper as well as relief printing. She composes from life and enjoys playing the court jester with her 30-yr series of three nymphs cavorting about the globe. Her designs for Serithea fine silk scarves all begin as linoleum cuts, and those prints will be included in the exhibition. Their son, Timur Akhriev relies on graphite drawing and gouache for exploring composition ideas and color combinations. All three artists exhibit and sell their work internationally are regular instructors at Townsend Atelier.

Paper was invented in China the first centuries of the Common Era and was a great improvement over papyrus (from which its name evolved) because paper was more durable, less brittle and easier to roll and transport without risk of deterioration. Today paper still retains those qualities and is prized among artists for receiving sketches, drawings, and prints economically and beautifully. Moving an oil painting studio is cumbersome, but traveling with paper for watercolors and pen and ink is effortless. Paper, not canvas, is often where an artist thinks, experiments, plays. Because of modern air conditioning and u/v glass, artworks on paper can have an almost infinite lifetime. Though frequently much more affordable than masterworks painted in oils, works on paper do not have less spirit or intention. Many collectors specialize in drawings, or works on paper, enjoying the intimacy of such creations.

The exhibit will be on view through April 6, Monday through Friday from 10 am-4 pm or by appointment.

For more information, contact Townsend Atelier, 423-266-2712 or info@townsendatelier.com