Paper Mache Mask Making: Two Part Workshop

Create your own wearable or wall art style mask in this two-part class. You will learn how to find, assemble, craft, and paint a solid, long-lasting 3-dimensional piece of art. There will be a choice of a wolf or a cat mask for participants to create. All supplies included.

Classes take place on Friday, August 26 and Friday, September 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This class is in partnership with ELLA Library and The Chattery as part of the special events leading up to Book Fiesta in East Lake Park on September 10.

About the instructor:

Jazmine LeBlanc and her family found home in Chattanooga, TN, eight years ago. She is the Co-Founder and Executive director of ELLA Library, a community arts organization in East Lake that sees the power within language, art, and story sharing to help connect people. Jazmine is currently working towards Book Fiesta along with many other projects. Book Fiesta is a special yearly event that brings together culture, books, art, food, and neighbors.