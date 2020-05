Paper Mache Masks

Create your own paper mâché mask with the Hunter Museum Wednesday, May 20 at 2pm. Education Coordinator Athena Buxton will guide you through the process, taking inspiration from Elizabeth Catlett’s sculpture “Singing Head." See it here: bit.ly/singinghead

You’ll Need:

Newspaper

Flour

Water

Bowls (or balloon)

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/716095152551439/