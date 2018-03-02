"Paper" Opening Reception

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Paper is often where an artist thinks, experiments, plays. Though frequently much more affordable than masterworks painted in oils, works on paper do not have less spirit or intention. Many collectors specialize in drawings, or works on paper, enjoying the intimacy of these creations. 

Townsend Atelier is proud to host PAPER, a special art exhibition and sale by the talented family of artists, Daud Akhriev, Timur Akhriev & Melissa Hefferlin. The exhibit will feature works on paper including gouache, watercolor, oil, drawings, pastels and limited edition etchings and linoleum prints signed and numbered by the artists.

Some work will be framed, and some will be loose for custom framing after purchase. Over 50 works will be available and will range in price to accommodate everyone's wallet.

