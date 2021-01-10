Paper Weaving Techniques for Collage

Come practice a skill that is fun and versatile whether you want to add a new technique to your existing paper art practice or have never experimented with mixed media or collage before. Hollie will demonstrated 3-4 paper weaving techniques that students will practice on their own. There will be several group check-ins during the day so that Hollie can review work and everyone can see what the other students are working on.

Participants will learn the skills and classroom experience to further explore mixed media. Open to all skill levels.

The workshop will be held via ZOOM EST.

Click here to download the free ZOOM app.

Materials:

An assortment of paper materials of various thicknesses, solid colors and patterns (if you want a pre-assembled paper pack from Hollie, please let us know and we can ship (domestic only) or you can pick up at the atelier)

Pencil

Black ink pen

Metal ruler, 12″ or a similar size is best

Scissors (a smaller set is better for detail cutting)

Cutting knife such as an X-acto brand tool

Cutting mat, thick cardboard, or a worktable that you don’t mind getting cutty

Low tack artist tape or masking tape

Glue stick

Optional:

Carbon paper

Vellum/tracing paper

Paint or any other mark making tool you want to have handy

About the instructor:

Hollie Chastain is an artist living and working in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Following studies in both fine art and business, she spent several years in marketing and graphic design before returning to the studio to launch a career as an artist and illustrator. Hollie uses mainly paper, mixing found images with modern colors and compositions to create work full of originality and narrative. Influenced by her love for found ephemera, she has become best known for her works created on the covers from vintage, tossed-aside books letting the scribbles, stamps and history found there to contribute to the composition. She works in her home studio as both a gallery artist and illustrator with clients such as Warner Music Group, Smithsonian Magazine, Gestalten Books and Spirituality and Health Magazine as well as many others. Her first book, If You Can Cut You Can Collage was released in November 2017 through Quarto Publishing. Hollie was selected as the poster artist for the 2017 4Bridges Art Festival.