Chattanooga Design Studio is pleased to announce Chattanooga’s 11th annual Park(ing) Day celebration. Park(ing) Day is an international event in which parking spaces are reclaimed as places for people.

The mission of Park(ing) day is to highlight the space we devote to cars and our need for more people space in our city. It is also seen as a way to generate discussion about how public infrastructure is allocated.

This year, the event will be held in the Riverfront District on Broad Street. Several organizations will host interactive parklets throughout the day, including Summit Pianos, Operation Get Active, and GreenTrips just to name a few. Programmed activities will include photo booths, a variety of dance demonstrations, musical performances, games and more.

Attendees are encouraged to visit and have lunch at one of the restaurants on Broad Street or grab a meal at the food truck court located in the Majestic Parking Lot, and let the sights and sounds of Park(ing) Day fill their lunch hour.

Park(ing) Day is free, open to the public and kid friendly.

Friday, September 20

11am-3pm

The Riverfront District on Broad Street